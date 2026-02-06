Airline Battle at O'Hare: American Airlines' Quest for Profitability

American Airlines is engaged in a fierce competition with United Airlines at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, representing a crucial test of its bid to close the profitability gap with rivals. For CEO Robert Isom, Chicago symbolizes both potential success and risk, particularly under increased scrutiny from labor groups.

Despite posting a profit that CFO Devon May described as "pretty amazing" given economic challenges, American's path to sustained recovery hinges on its strategy in Chicago, a location where it's been historically outperformed by United. The profit battle there involves gate access and an "audacious schedule," aiming to secure long-term advantages.

The competitive dynamics at O'Hare could spur a fare war, posing significant risks to American's efforts to boost reliability and profitability. As labor tensions flare over past operational disruptions, the airline's leadership faces mounting pressure to prove its turnaround strategy effective.

(With inputs from agencies.)