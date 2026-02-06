ADB Appoints Junkyu Lee as Representative in Washington to Deepen North American Partnerships

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Junkyu Lee as the new Representative at its North American Representative Office (NARO) in Washington, D.C., strengthening the institution’s engagement with the United States and Canada.

In his new role, Mr. Lee will work to expand ADB’s strategic partnerships across North America, promote private sector business opportunities, and deepen collaboration with think tanks, development partners, and policy leaders.

Strengthening US–Canada Collaboration for Asia-Pacific Resilience

Mr. Lee’s appointment comes at a time of rapidly evolving global economic dynamics, with growing emphasis on mobilizing innovation, investment, and cooperation to support resilience in Asia and the Pacific.

“It’s an honor to advance ADB’s strategic engagement with the US and Canada—mobilizing partnerships, innovation, and solutions to build economic and financial resilience in Asia and the Pacific amid rapidly changing global dynamics,” Mr. Lee said.

Over Three Decades of Experience in Strategy, Finance and Economics

A national of the Republic of Korea, Mr. Lee brings more than 30 years of professional experience in economics, finance, and development strategy, including 13 years at ADB.

Before his appointment, he served as Director of Finance in ADB’s Sectors Department 3, where he led key initiatives on:

Sustainable and transition finance

Regional financial cooperation

Financial sector partnerships

Resource mobilization across Europe and Asia

He also managed the Financial Sector Development Partnership Special Fund.

From 2019 to 2023, Mr. Lee served as Chief of ADB’s Finance Sector Group, helping guide strategic financial sector development across the region.

Senior G20 Advisory Background in the Republic of Korea

Prior to joining ADB, Mr. Lee served as a G20 Advisor and Senior International Economic Advisor at the Ministry of Strategy and Finance of the Republic of Korea.

During Korea’s G20 presidency, he supported the development of economic and financial recommendations for G20 Finance Ministers on:

Free trade and global cooperation

Macroprudential policies

Economic growth and stability measures

Academic Credentials

Mr. Lee holds:

A PhD in political economy and public policy from the University of Southern California

Bachelor’s and master’s degrees in international economics from Seoul National University

Role of ADB’s North American Representative Office

ADB’s NARO plays a key role in strengthening ties between North America and Asia-Pacific development priorities.

The office works to:

Raise public awareness in the US and Canada about ADB and the Asia-Pacific region

Mobilize public and private sector resources for ADB operations

Support collaboration with multilateral institutions based in North America

Share development knowledge and experience with global partners

Advancing ADB’s Global Partnerships

With Junkyu Lee’s appointment, ADB aims to further enhance cooperation with North American partners and unlock new opportunities for innovation, financing, and sustainable development across Asia and the Pacific.