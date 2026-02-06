Left Menu

Demand for Restored Air Connectivity in Belagavi Amid Rising Passenger Numbers

Karnataka BJP MP Iranna Kadadi has raised concerns in Rajya Sabha about reduced air connectivity at Belagavi airport, despite high demand. The MP highlighted the drop from 13 to 5 connected cities and urged action against airlines halting services post-subsidy. He calls for restored flights, underscoring robust passenger numbers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2026 12:57 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 12:57 IST
Karnataka BJP MP Iranna Kadadi brought the pressing issue of declining air connectivity at Belagavi airport to the Rajya Sabha's attention on Friday. He called for government intervention to tackle airlines discontinuing services despite soaring passenger demand.

During the Zero Hour session, Kadadi emphasized that Belagavi, initially linked to 13 cities via the Udaan-3 scheme, now connects to merely five cities served by two airlines. He criticized airlines for ceasing operations after government subsidies end, despite strong passenger volumes.

The MP further noted the strategic importance of Belagavi, given its location and significant defense and economic installations. He urged the restoration of flights to enhance convenience for both the public and defense personnel, highlighting a 9% increase in passenger numbers in 2024-25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

