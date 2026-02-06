TWAICE Secures €24m EIB Venture Debt to Scale Battery Analytics for Clean Energy

TWAICE, a leading analytics platform powering real-world battery energy storage operations at scale, has secured €24 million in financing from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to accelerate its growth as demand surges across Europe’s rapidly expanding battery storage and electric vehicle markets.

The financing, provided as a long-term venture debt loan, is backed by the InvestEU programme and will support TWAICE’s efforts to expand globally, accelerate product development, and help energy storage operators move toward proactive, data-driven fleet management.

Predictive Analytics Key to Reliable Battery Storage at Scale

As electrification drives massive growth in both battery energy storage systems (BESS) and electric mobility, operators face rising complexity in managing battery performance, degradation, safety, and lifetime.

TWAICE’s predictive analytics platform enables developers and operators to:

Anticipate battery degradation

Optimize performance and availability

Extend asset lifetime

Reduce safety risks

Lower total cost of ownership

By learning from vast real-time and historical battery data, the technology accelerates innovation in:

Cell design

Control software

Resource efficiency

Commercial battery deployment

This supports faster delivery of high-performing storage solutions needed for Europe’s clean energy transition.

CEO: Financing Will Accelerate Rapid Growth

Dr. Stephan Rohr, Co-CEO of TWAICE, said the EIB loan will help scale operations as storage fleets grow.

“This long-term financing from the European Investment Bank helps us accelerate the growth we’re already seeing in our business,” Rohr said.

“As storage operators scale their fleets, they need operations that scale with them… We help teams improve performance and profitability while reducing manual effort.”

EIB: Batteries at the Heart of Europe’s Clean Energy Future

EIB Vice President Nicola Beer emphasized that batteries are central to Europe’s decarbonisation and energy resilience goals.

“Batteries sit at the heart of Europe’s clean energy future – powering electric mobility, stabilising grids with renewable energy and making our energy systems more resilient,” Beer said.

By backing TWAICE, the EIB is supporting Europe’s technological leadership in advanced battery analytics while enabling smarter, more efficient use of clean energy across the economy.

The investment aligns with the EIB’s broader commitment to breakthrough technologies that:

Drive decarbonisation

Strengthen energy independence

Scale high-performing battery solutions worldwide

Growing Renewable Power Increases Demand for Storage

With solar and wind contributing a larger share of power generation, demand for battery storage is accelerating — but scaling storage fleets introduces new operational challenges.

Operators must manage more assets with the same resources while protecting:

Safety

Availability

Returns on investment

TWAICE supports these needs with operations-grade analytics for:

Real-time decision-making

Predictive maintenance

Workflow automation

Industry Challenge: Unexpected Issues Remain Common

Operational volatility remains widespread across the battery storage sector.

According to TWAICE’s new BESS Pros Survey, 45% of operators experience unexpected on-site issues at least once a month — highlighting the need for advanced monitoring and predictive tools.

Battery Expertise Extends Beyond Storage Operators

In parallel with its analytics platform, TWAICE’s Battery Experts business works with leading battery companies and EV manufacturers to embed performance insights into commercial products.

Support spans:

Cell-level diagnostics

In-life performance monitoring

Product optimisation for manufacturers

Strong Momentum: Business Nearly Tripled in 2025

The company reported that its battery energy storage systems business nearly tripled in 2025, reflecting growing global demand for scalable operational solutions.

The EIB financing will help expand customer deployments worldwide as operators shift from reactive troubleshooting to proactive, automated operations.

Proven Results Across Deployments

TWAICE’s analytics platform has already delivered measurable performance gains for customers, including:

Average +5% improvement in recoverable energy

80–90% reduction in analyst time per asset through automated reporting and workflows

These efficiencies translate into stronger returns and reduced operational workload for storage operators.

Scaling Europe’s Battery Intelligence Advantage

With €24 million in EIB-backed financing, TWAICE is positioned to accelerate innovation at the intersection of clean energy storage, electrification, and advanced analytics — helping Europe scale safer, smarter and more efficient battery solutions for the future.