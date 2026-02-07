Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Two Lives, Injures Two in Jalaun

A head-on collision between two motorcycles resulted in two fatalities and two injuries on Friday night near Jarhale village, Jalaun. The deceased have been identified as Sudama Singh and Kusum Singh. The injured were treated at a local health center before being transferred to the Auraiya medical college.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalaun | Updated: 07-02-2026 12:10 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 12:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic head-on collision between two motorcycles left two dead and two injured in Jalaun on Friday night, according to police reports.

The accident happened between Jarhale village and Jalaun Mata Temple on the Kuthaund police station road. Police were promptly on the scene to aid the injured.

Sudama Singh, 40, and Kusum Singh, 22, lost their lives, while the injured were transferred to a medical college in Auraiya. A post-mortem examination is underway, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

