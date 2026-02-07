Tragic Collision Claims Two Lives, Injures Two in Jalaun

A tragic head-on collision between two motorcycles left two dead and two injured in Jalaun on Friday night, according to police reports.

The accident happened between Jarhale village and Jalaun Mata Temple on the Kuthaund police station road. Police were promptly on the scene to aid the injured.

Sudama Singh, 40, and Kusum Singh, 22, lost their lives, while the injured were transferred to a medical college in Auraiya. A post-mortem examination is underway, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)