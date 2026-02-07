Left Menu

Xavier Institute's Global Conference Sparks Dialogues on Governance in AI Era

The Xavier Institute of Social Service celebrated its Platinum Jubilee with an international conference on sustainable governance. The event gathered global experts to discuss ethical leadership in the age of AI, emphasizing profit-purpose balance and people-centered approaches in technology, economics, and organizational transformation.

Three-day International Conference celebrating Platinum Jubilee begins at XISS . Image Credit: ANI
In a bid to mark its Platinum Jubilee, the Xavier Institute of Social Service (XISS) in Ranchi inaugurated a significant international conference focusing on the theme of sustainable governance in an AI-driven world. Over three days, the conference seeks to balance profit, purpose, and people, attracting academicians, industry leaders, policymakers, and practitioners from India and abroad to explore intersections between technology, ethics, and sustainable development.

Opening the conference, Dr. Joseph Marianus Kujur, SJ, Director of XISS, underscored the need for governance models that prioritize ethics, sustainability, and human values. He emphasized that efficiency should not overshadow empathy in AI systems, inviting discussions on ethical leadership and responsible management. Fr Ajit Kumar Xess SJ also highlighted that truly effective governance must be human-centered and respect ecological systems.

Key speakers included Mr. Prabir Jha, who presented on the need for moral leadership in today's complex world, and Prof. Joseph M Phillips, who cautioned against the unchecked growth of AI without ethical reasoning. The event also featured panel discussions on human capital and technological empowerment, as well as the release of insightful books and journals, adding rich layers to an already compelling dialogue.

