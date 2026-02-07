Nationwide Strike: Drivers Demand Justice Against Ride Aggregators

Drivers of app-based taxis and auto-rickshaws launched a nationwide strike on Saturday to protest against illegal bike taxi operations and demand redressal for grievances related to mandatory panic button installations.

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik warned ride aggregators of repercussions if drivers face injustice.

Despite the union's claims, major platforms like Uber, Ola, and Rapido showed availability of services, highlighting ongoing challenges for drivers in enforcing the strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)