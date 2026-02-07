Left Menu

Nationwide Strike: Drivers Demand Justice Against Ride Aggregators

Drivers of app-based taxis and auto-rickshaws went on a nationwide strike to protest against illegal bike taxi services, arbitrary fare policies, and financial burdens due to mandatory panic button installations. Maharashtra's transport minister warned ride aggregators against unfair practices, emphasizing government support for the drivers' genuine concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 07-02-2026 14:46 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 14:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Drivers of app-based taxis and auto-rickshaws launched a nationwide strike on Saturday to protest against illegal bike taxi operations and demand redressal for grievances related to mandatory panic button installations.

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik warned ride aggregators of repercussions if drivers face injustice.

Despite the union's claims, major platforms like Uber, Ola, and Rapido showed availability of services, highlighting ongoing challenges for drivers in enforcing the strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

