Indo-US Trade Pact: A Surrender or Strategic Move?

In a scathing critique, the Congress party denounced the recent Indo-US trade pact as a 'surrender' of India's self-esteem and interests. The agreement, they argue, unfairly positions India as a dumping ground for American goods, risking the livelihood of farmers and small businesses. Pawan Khera, Congress's media head, emphasized the detrimental impact on India's economic autonomy.

The trade deal, announced by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, aims to boost bilateral trade by reducing import duties. However, Congress claims that this pact compromises India's sovereignty. They argue that key sectors like agriculture and MSMEs will suffer, highlighting a perceived imbalance in trade commitments between the two countries.

Critics within the party allege that the government is capitulating to external pressures, equating the deal to blackmail rather than mutual agreement. Meanwhile, officials have defended the pact, pointing to potential expansions in the market for Indian exports. Nonetheless, the debate continues over the long-term implications for India's economy and self-determination.

