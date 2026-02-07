Left Menu

Indo-US Trade Pact: A Surrender or Strategic Move?

The Congress party criticizes an Indo-US trade pact, labeling it a 'surrender' of India's interests and dignity. They claim the agreement will harm small businesses and farmers, turning India into a dumping ground for American products. Critics denounce the deal for lacking equality and transparency, while officials highlight potential market benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 17:15 IST
Indo-US Trade Pact: A Surrender or Strategic Move?
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, the Congress party denounced the recent Indo-US trade pact as a 'surrender' of India's self-esteem and interests. The agreement, they argue, unfairly positions India as a dumping ground for American goods, risking the livelihood of farmers and small businesses. Pawan Khera, Congress's media head, emphasized the detrimental impact on India's economic autonomy.

The trade deal, announced by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, aims to boost bilateral trade by reducing import duties. However, Congress claims that this pact compromises India's sovereignty. They argue that key sectors like agriculture and MSMEs will suffer, highlighting a perceived imbalance in trade commitments between the two countries.

Critics within the party allege that the government is capitulating to external pressures, equating the deal to blackmail rather than mutual agreement. Meanwhile, officials have defended the pact, pointing to potential expansions in the market for Indian exports. Nonetheless, the debate continues over the long-term implications for India's economy and self-determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti's Political Turmoil: Presidential Council Steps Down Amid Unrest

Haiti's Political Turmoil: Presidential Council Steps Down Amid Unrest

 Global
2
Revenue Surge: Himachal's Economic Boost from Local Resources

Revenue Surge: Himachal's Economic Boost from Local Resources

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes: Kota Building Collapse Under Investigation

Tragedy Strikes: Kota Building Collapse Under Investigation

 India
4
Panic at Scrap Yard: Mystery Gas Leak Sparks Emergency Response

Panic at Scrap Yard: Mystery Gas Leak Sparks Emergency Response

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why microgrids are turning to AI to manage renewable power

Climate adaptation can quietly drive urban displacement

AI-driven learning analytics struggle to deliver measurable gains in higher education

AI doesn’t need to be wrong to mislead: Explanations alone can distort human judgment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026