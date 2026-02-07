Left Menu

India-US Medicines Partnership: A New Era of Trade Cooperation

The India-US interim trade agreement enhances medicine security by exempting generics from tariffs and reducing import duties. This agreement aims to boost economic engagement by providing competitive advantages to Indian exporters in the US market, fostering innovation-led growth, and aligning with Polymed's global expansion strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 17:19 IST
India-US Medicines Partnership: A New Era of Trade Cooperation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance has welcomed the interim trade agreement between India and the United States, emphasizing the importance of medicine security as a component of national security. Generics, highlighted in the Joint Statement, are exempted from tariffs even as they remain subject to US Section 232 investigations.

Conducted by the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security, these investigations aim to protect US national security. IPA Secretary General Sudarshan Jain emphasized the agreement's relevance to national security, aligning with practices across various Free Trade Agreements.

Himanshu Baid, Managing Director of Poly Medicure Ltd, highlighted that the 18% US import tariffs on Indian medical devices provide a competitive edge. The agreement is poised to empower MSMEs and deepen economic ties, reducing tariffs on numerous goods to bolster India-US trade cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti's Political Turmoil: Presidential Council Steps Down Amid Unrest

Haiti's Political Turmoil: Presidential Council Steps Down Amid Unrest

 Global
2
Revenue Surge: Himachal's Economic Boost from Local Resources

Revenue Surge: Himachal's Economic Boost from Local Resources

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes: Kota Building Collapse Under Investigation

Tragedy Strikes: Kota Building Collapse Under Investigation

 India
4
Panic at Scrap Yard: Mystery Gas Leak Sparks Emergency Response

Panic at Scrap Yard: Mystery Gas Leak Sparks Emergency Response

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why microgrids are turning to AI to manage renewable power

Climate adaptation can quietly drive urban displacement

AI-driven learning analytics struggle to deliver measurable gains in higher education

AI doesn’t need to be wrong to mislead: Explanations alone can distort human judgment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026