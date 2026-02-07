India-US Medicines Partnership: A New Era of Trade Cooperation

The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance has welcomed the interim trade agreement between India and the United States, emphasizing the importance of medicine security as a component of national security. Generics, highlighted in the Joint Statement, are exempted from tariffs even as they remain subject to US Section 232 investigations.

Conducted by the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security, these investigations aim to protect US national security. IPA Secretary General Sudarshan Jain emphasized the agreement's relevance to national security, aligning with practices across various Free Trade Agreements.

Himanshu Baid, Managing Director of Poly Medicure Ltd, highlighted that the 18% US import tariffs on Indian medical devices provide a competitive edge. The agreement is poised to empower MSMEs and deepen economic ties, reducing tariffs on numerous goods to bolster India-US trade cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)