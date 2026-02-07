Railway Sabotage Shocks Northern Italy
Italian police are investigating potential sabotage after damaged electricity cables near Bologna delayed train operations. The state-owned railway, Ferrovie dello Stato, confirmed the issue was not due to a technical malfunction, coinciding with the first day of the Winter Olympic Games.
The Italian authorities have launched an investigation into potential sabotage after vital electricity cables serving railways were found damaged near Bologna. This incident has caused significant disruptions in train services, an official reported. The damage comes as the Winter Olympic Games commenced.
Ferrovie dello Stato, Italy's state-owned railway company, confirmed that the disruption was not a result of any technical failures. This statement has prompted heightened security measures and scrutiny over infrastructure safety as events unfold.
The timing of this act has raised suspicions, occurring on the initial full day of the highly anticipated Winter Olympic Games. As authorities delve deeper into the damage's origins, the incident has cast a spotlight on the vulnerabilities within Italy's rail network.
(With inputs from agencies.)
