Sathlokhar Synergys Reports Robust 400% Revenue Growth in Q3 FY26

In an impressive financial disclosure, Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited has announced a staggering 400% year-on-year growth in total income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, reaching ₹189.72 crore. This astounding performance underscores the company's rising stature in the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) sector.

Key accomplishments during this period include securing key contracts such as a civil work order in Kanchipuram worth ₹24.06 crore and significant projects from Reliance Consumer Products valued at over ₹35 crore. The company's international presence was bolstered by winning a major MEP contract in Sri Lanka, valued at ₹35.59 crore, further enhancing its global footprint.

Managing Director Mr. G. Thiyagu attributes this growth to the company's strategic focus on expanding its client base and increasing order book volumes. With a confirmed order book of approximately ₹1,397.71 crore and a pipeline of bids amounting to nearly ₹15,975 crore, Sathlokhar Synergys is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory in a favorable infrastructure and industrial capex environment.

