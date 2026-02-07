Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Russia's Call for Global Cooperation

Russian Consul General Ivan Fetisov emphasizes the strong India-Russia relationship based on trust and mutual respect. Highlighting opportunities in nuclear cooperation, he dismisses claims of India not buying Russian oil. At the Advantage Vidarbha 2026 event, Fetisov discusses infrastructure projects with Maharashtra's Chief Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 07-02-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 18:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ivan Fetisov, Russia's Consul General in Mumbai, reiterated his country's openness to collaboration with any nation willing to cooperate, highlighting the strong bond between Moscow and New Delhi rooted in trust and mutual respect.

Speaking at the International Business Conclave at Advantage Vidarbha 2026 in Nagpur, Fetisov addressed India's strengthening ties with the United States. He emphasized that such relationships depend on India's choices, reaffirming the robust India-Russia relationship.

Fetisov spotlighted nuclear energy as a vital area for future collaboration, praising Russia's capabilities in Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology. Dismissing claims of India's oil purchase halts from Russia, Fetisov encouraged consulting official statements from Russian foreign affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

