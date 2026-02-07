Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Purvanchal Expressway

In Jaisinghpur, two men were killed when their motorcycle collided with a car on the Purvanchal Expressway. The deceased, a 22-year-old man and his 20-year-old nephew, were returning home when the incident occurred. The car driver fled, and authorities are investigating.

Updated: 07-02-2026 19:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two men lost their lives in a tragic collision on Saturday when their motorcycle was hit head-on by a car in the Jaisinghpur area. The accident occurred near the Kaliganj underpass on the Purvanchal Expressway link road, according to officials.

The victims were identified as Amit Kumar, 22, and Raghuveer, 20, who were returning to their homes from work. Both were residents of nearby areas and labored in the city.

The car's driver fled the scene, and police have launched an investigation, tracing the vehicle through its registration number. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations as authorities search for the perpetrator.

(With inputs from agencies.)

