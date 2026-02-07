Tragic Collision on Purvanchal Expressway

Two men lost their lives in a tragic collision on Saturday when their motorcycle was hit head-on by a car in the Jaisinghpur area. The accident occurred near the Kaliganj underpass on the Purvanchal Expressway link road, according to officials.

The victims were identified as Amit Kumar, 22, and Raghuveer, 20, who were returning to their homes from work. Both were residents of nearby areas and labored in the city.

The car's driver fled the scene, and police have launched an investigation, tracing the vehicle through its registration number. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations as authorities search for the perpetrator.

