Maharashtra App-Based Taxi Strike Sparks Debate Over Fair Fare Policies

In Maharashtra, app-based taxi and autorickshaw drivers staged a strike on Saturday, voicing demands for action against unauthorized bike taxis and arbitrary fare policies. This day-long walkout disrupted commuter services as most app-linked vehicles went offline.

State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik expressed the government's readiness to support drivers on legitimate issues and warned ride aggregator companies against unfair practices. The protest, organized by the Maharashtra Kamgar Sabha (MKS), saw significant participation in multiple regions, including Mumbai and Pune.

The MKS highlighted grievances such as the financial burden of mandatory panic button installations and a loss of income due to increasing autorickshaw numbers. The union urged the government to address these matters swiftly, threatening to escalate protests if demands remain unheeded. Despite the strike, some passengers faced increased charges from available operators.

