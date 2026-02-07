Left Menu

Maharashtra App-Based Taxi Strike Sparks Debate Over Fair Fare Policies

App-based taxi and autorickshaw drivers in Maharashtra held a strike demanding a ban on illegal bike taxis and fair fare policies. The prolonged absence of rides disrupted commuters, prompting the State Transport Minister to assure government support. The Maharashtra Kamgar Sabha, which organized the strike, warned of intensified protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 19:52 IST
Maharashtra App-Based Taxi Strike Sparks Debate Over Fair Fare Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra, app-based taxi and autorickshaw drivers staged a strike on Saturday, voicing demands for action against unauthorized bike taxis and arbitrary fare policies. This day-long walkout disrupted commuter services as most app-linked vehicles went offline.

State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik expressed the government's readiness to support drivers on legitimate issues and warned ride aggregator companies against unfair practices. The protest, organized by the Maharashtra Kamgar Sabha (MKS), saw significant participation in multiple regions, including Mumbai and Pune.

The MKS highlighted grievances such as the financial burden of mandatory panic button installations and a loss of income due to increasing autorickshaw numbers. The union urged the government to address these matters swiftly, threatening to escalate protests if demands remain unheeded. Despite the strike, some passengers faced increased charges from available operators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Finance Minister Sitharaman on India-US Trade, Foreign Investments, and Political Dynamics

Finance Minister Sitharaman on India-US Trade, Foreign Investments, and Poli...

 India
2
Fire Disrupts Telangana Forensic Lab, Sparks Concerns Over High-Profile Case Data

Fire Disrupts Telangana Forensic Lab, Sparks Concerns Over High-Profile Case...

 India
3
India Triumphs With Skipper Suryakumar Yadav's Heroics in T20 World Cup Opener

India Triumphs With Skipper Suryakumar Yadav's Heroics in T20 World Cup Open...

 India
4
Haryana Leads India's Milk Renaissance

Haryana Leads India's Milk Renaissance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why cities choke each winter: AI traces smog to transport emissions

Why measuring artificial intelligence quality has become global challenge

AI amplifies competitive advantages in global product markets

Managing nature-based tourism with AI: Evidence from the Peruvian Amazon

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026