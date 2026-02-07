Tragic Accident on MC Road: Man Dies After KSRTC Bus Crash

A tragic accident unfolded at Koppam near Vembayam when a KSRTC bus collided with a scooter, resulting in the death of 50-year-old Jayachandran. The incident occurred around 4 pm on Saturday as the bus, traveling on MC Road, lost control post-collision, crashing into a local shop.

Local residents quickly responded, rushing to assist and transport the injured to a nearby hospital. Despite swift efforts, Jayachandran was pronounced dead upon arrival. Passengers aboard the bus and the driver suffered minor injuries.

Consequently, the accident caused significant traffic congestion in the area during the evening hours. Law enforcement has initiated a probe into the incident, with a case set to be registered. Officials have confirmed that Jayachandran's body will be returned to his relatives following a post-mortem examination on Sunday.

