Karnataka's Push for Rail Connectivity: Modernizing Transport Links
Karnataka Infrastructure Minister M B Patil is advocating for enhanced rail services, including a Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, a high-speed rail corridor, and a daily train on the Bengaluru-Vijayapura route. These proposals aim to boost connectivity and drive economic growth in the region.
Karnataka Infrastructure Development Minister M B Patil has requested the Indian Railways to implement several rail projects aimed at enhancing regional connectivity and boosting economic growth.
In a recent meeting, Patil met with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to discuss proposals including a Vande Bharat Sleeper Express train from Bengaluru to Vijayapura, a high-speed rail corridor from Bengaluru to Mumbai, and the introduction of a daily special train on the Bengaluru-Vijayapura route.
The Minister emphasized the economic significance of linking Bengaluru, the technology capital, with Mumbai, the financial capital. He also highlighted the need to reduce travel time on the Bengaluru-Vijayapura route to foster social and industrial benefits in central and north Karnataka.
(With inputs from agencies.)
