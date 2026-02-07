Left Menu

Karnataka's Push for Rail Connectivity: Modernizing Transport Links

Karnataka Infrastructure Minister M B Patil is advocating for enhanced rail services, including a Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, a high-speed rail corridor, and a daily train on the Bengaluru-Vijayapura route. These proposals aim to boost connectivity and drive economic growth in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-02-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 21:11 IST
Karnataka's Push for Rail Connectivity: Modernizing Transport Links
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Infrastructure Development Minister M B Patil has requested the Indian Railways to implement several rail projects aimed at enhancing regional connectivity and boosting economic growth.

In a recent meeting, Patil met with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to discuss proposals including a Vande Bharat Sleeper Express train from Bengaluru to Vijayapura, a high-speed rail corridor from Bengaluru to Mumbai, and the introduction of a daily special train on the Bengaluru-Vijayapura route.

The Minister emphasized the economic significance of linking Bengaluru, the technology capital, with Mumbai, the financial capital. He also highlighted the need to reduce travel time on the Bengaluru-Vijayapura route to foster social and industrial benefits in central and north Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Triumphs With Skipper Suryakumar Yadav's Heroics in T20 World Cup Opener

India Triumphs With Skipper Suryakumar Yadav's Heroics in T20 World Cup Open...

 India
2
Haryana Leads India's Milk Renaissance

Haryana Leads India's Milk Renaissance

 India
3
SuryaKumar, bowlers came to rescue as India open T20 WC campaign on nervy start

SuryaKumar, bowlers came to rescue as India open T20 WC campaign on nervy st...

 India
4
Netanyahu and Trump: Crucial Talks on Iran's Future

Netanyahu and Trump: Crucial Talks on Iran's Future

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why cities choke each winter: AI traces smog to transport emissions

Why measuring artificial intelligence quality has become global challenge

AI amplifies competitive advantages in global product markets

Managing nature-based tourism with AI: Evidence from the Peruvian Amazon

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026