Left Menu

Paving New Pathways: India-US Trade Agreement Boosts Textile Industry

The India-US trade agreement presents a significant opportunity for India's textile industry by accessing the USD 118 billion US global imports market. With reduced tariffs, Indian exporters gain a competitive edge over countries like Bangladesh, China, and Vietnam. The deal strengthens bilateral trade relations, propelling India towards its USD 100 billion export target by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 21:38 IST
Paving New Pathways: India-US Trade Agreement Boosts Textile Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The landmark trade agreement between India and the United States is poised to invigorate India's textile industry by granting access to America's USD 118 billion global imports market. This agreement marks a crucial opportunity, according to the Indian government. As the top market for India's textile exports, the United States plays a pivotal role in this arena.

By slashing the 18 percent reciprocal tariffs on Indian textile products, including apparel and made-ups, Indian exporters will find themselves in a more advantageous position compared to counterparts from Bangladesh, China, Pakistan, and Vietnam, who face higher tariffs. This change in market dynamics is expected to prompt large buyers to reconsider sourcing strategies.

The announcement of a framework for the initial phase of the bilateral trade agreement underscores a mutual commitment to further negotiations. With reduced tariffs favoring both nations' imports, the pact will act as a catalyst for enhancing textile trade relations, setting India on a promising path toward its USD 100 billion export goal by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Triumphs With Skipper Suryakumar Yadav's Heroics in T20 World Cup Opener

India Triumphs With Skipper Suryakumar Yadav's Heroics in T20 World Cup Open...

 India
2
Haryana Leads India's Milk Renaissance

Haryana Leads India's Milk Renaissance

 India
3
SuryaKumar, bowlers came to rescue as India open T20 WC campaign on nervy start

SuryaKumar, bowlers came to rescue as India open T20 WC campaign on nervy st...

 India
4
Netanyahu and Trump: Crucial Talks on Iran's Future

Netanyahu and Trump: Crucial Talks on Iran's Future

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why cities choke each winter: AI traces smog to transport emissions

Why measuring artificial intelligence quality has become global challenge

AI amplifies competitive advantages in global product markets

Managing nature-based tourism with AI: Evidence from the Peruvian Amazon

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026