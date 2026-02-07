Left Menu

Cab Drivers Rally for Regulation and Welfare at Jantar Mantar

Cab drivers held a protest at Jantar Mantar advocating for their welfare and better regulation of the sector. The protest, led by unions such as the Rashtriya Driver Sanyukta Morcha Samiti, highlighted issues like pricing policies and the use of private vehicles as taxis.

Updated: 07-02-2026 22:40 IST
Cab Drivers Rally for Regulation and Welfare at Jantar Mantar
  • India

On Saturday, Jantar Mantar became the epicenter of a protest led by app-based and conventional cab drivers demanding better welfare and regulation of their sector. The protest saw participation from unions including the Rashtriya Driver Sanyukta Morcha Samiti and the All Delhi Auto Taxi Congress Union.

Among the many demands voiced was the call for a Rashtriya Chalak Ayog to safeguard the interests of drivers, and an immediate ban on private bike taxis countrywide. The president of the All Delhi Auto Taxi Congress Union, Kishan Verma, emphasized the need to address issues like surge pricing that do not benefit the drivers.

In a pivotal move, cab unions across the nation have threatened a one-day strike on February 23 if their demands remain unmet, underscoring the ongoing dispute over the use of private vehicles as taxis, which they claim undercuts licensed drivers' livelihoods.

