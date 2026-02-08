Left Menu

India-US Trade Pact: A Boost to Uttar Pradesh's MSMEs

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed a proposed India-US trade agreement as a significant advancement for the state's export economy. By reducing US tariffs on Indian goods, this deal aims to strengthen MSMEs, create jobs, and connect industries to global supply chains.

Lucknow | Updated: 08-02-2026 10:36 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, announced that the proposed India-US trade agreement stands to bolster the state's export-based economy profoundly, offering structural support to MSMEs and labor-centric industries.

The agreement, which aims to enhance global opportunities for Indian exporters, is framed under the 'strong and visionary leadership' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It seeks to protect farmers' interests while opening new avenues for economic growth.

This deal proposes a significant reduction in US tariffs on Indian products, from an average of 50% to 18%, with zero-duty categories. This news comes as Uttar Pradesh aligns its industries to compete better in the global supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

