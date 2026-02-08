Left Menu

Agriculture Minister Defends India-US Trade Deal Amidst Opposition Criticism

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan defends the India-US trade deal against Congress's allegations, assuring that farmers' interests are paramount and vital agricultural products are excluded from the deal. He emphasizes India's commitment to protecting local agriculture and securing the economy's growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 08-02-2026 11:27 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 11:27 IST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan vehemently countered Congress's criticism of the India-US trade accord, emphasizing it upholds farmers' interests and secures vital agricultural products. He assured no product harmful to Indian farmers is included in the agreement.

Chouhan criticized Congress for failing to connect Indian farmers to global markets during their tenure, contrasting this with the current government's efforts to elevate India's economic status. He highlighted the exclusion of genetically modified products and certain American produce, safeguarding local agriculture.

Responding to claims of the agreement undermining India's interests, Chouhan stressed it prioritizes national and farmers' benefits, marking significant progress in global trade engagements. The deal sees 'Made in India' products enjoying reduced tariffs, exemplifying favorable trade conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

