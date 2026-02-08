Agriculture Minister Defends India-US Trade Deal Amidst Opposition Criticism

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan vehemently countered Congress's criticism of the India-US trade accord, emphasizing it upholds farmers' interests and secures vital agricultural products. He assured no product harmful to Indian farmers is included in the agreement.

Chouhan criticized Congress for failing to connect Indian farmers to global markets during their tenure, contrasting this with the current government's efforts to elevate India's economic status. He highlighted the exclusion of genetically modified products and certain American produce, safeguarding local agriculture.

Responding to claims of the agreement undermining India's interests, Chouhan stressed it prioritizes national and farmers' benefits, marking significant progress in global trade engagements. The deal sees 'Made in India' products enjoying reduced tariffs, exemplifying favorable trade conditions.

