Impact of India-US Trade Deal on Jammu and Kashmir's Horticulture Sector

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed serious concerns over the potential economic consequences of the India-US trade deal on the horticulture industry in Jammu and Kashmir. With the removal of tariffs on agricultural imports from the United States, PDP fears for the local produce such as apples and walnuts.

PDP spokesperson Mohammad Iqbal Trumboo criticized the Jammu and Kashmir budget presented by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, condemning it as ineffective in addressing unemployment, a significant challenge in the region.

Trumboo also noted financial losses related to the operation of electric buses under the Smart City project. This initiative has reportedly strained the local transport sector, with significant sums paid to Tata Motors for the service while leaving local transporters neglected.

