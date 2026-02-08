Left Menu

Highway Havoc: Collision Causes Chaos on Jalandhar-Jammu Route

A collision on the Jalandhar-Jammu Highway left four injured as a private bus hit a timber-laden truck. The bus carrying 46 passengers was involved in an accident near Unchi Bassi. Rescue operations took three hours due to a trapped driver, with traffic redirected due to bridge repairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 08-02-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 15:19 IST
Highway Havoc: Collision Causes Chaos on Jalandhar-Jammu Route
  • Country:
  • India

In a grave accident early Sunday on the Jalandhar-Jammu National Highway, a collision between a private bus and a timber-laden truck resulted in injuries to four individuals.

The crash took place near Unchi Bassi, around 50 km from Hoshiarpur, while the bus, carrying 46 passengers from Delhi to Jammu, mounted the bridge parapet.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Mohinder Singh reported that the bridge's repair necessitated traffic redirection. Rescue teams, including locals and police, freed the trapped bus driver after three hours of strenuous effort, relocating the injured to Dasuya's civil hospital.

TRENDING

1
Rekha Gupta: A Year of Transformation in Shalimar Bagh

Rekha Gupta: A Year of Transformation in Shalimar Bagh

 India
2
Landslide Victory for Sanae Takaichi: Impact on Japan's Economy and Markets

Landslide Victory for Sanae Takaichi: Impact on Japan's Economy and Markets

 Global
3
England survive a mighty scare before beating Nepal by four runs in a T20 World Cup match in Mumbai.

England survive a mighty scare before beating Nepal by four runs in a T20 Wo...

 Global
4
In 25 years, Chhattisgarh saw 30-fold increase in its budget, 17-fold rise in per capita income, 25-fold growth in GSDP: Amit Shah.

In 25 years, Chhattisgarh saw 30-fold increase in its budget, 17-fold rise i...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026