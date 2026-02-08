Highway Havoc: Collision Causes Chaos on Jalandhar-Jammu Route

In a grave accident early Sunday on the Jalandhar-Jammu National Highway, a collision between a private bus and a timber-laden truck resulted in injuries to four individuals.

The crash took place near Unchi Bassi, around 50 km from Hoshiarpur, while the bus, carrying 46 passengers from Delhi to Jammu, mounted the bridge parapet.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Mohinder Singh reported that the bridge's repair necessitated traffic redirection. Rescue teams, including locals and police, freed the trapped bus driver after three hours of strenuous effort, relocating the injured to Dasuya's civil hospital.