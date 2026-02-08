Highway Havoc: Collision Causes Chaos on Jalandhar-Jammu Route
A collision on the Jalandhar-Jammu Highway left four injured as a private bus hit a timber-laden truck. The bus carrying 46 passengers was involved in an accident near Unchi Bassi. Rescue operations took three hours due to a trapped driver, with traffic redirected due to bridge repairs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 08-02-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 15:19 IST
- Country:
- India
In a grave accident early Sunday on the Jalandhar-Jammu National Highway, a collision between a private bus and a timber-laden truck resulted in injuries to four individuals.
The crash took place near Unchi Bassi, around 50 km from Hoshiarpur, while the bus, carrying 46 passengers from Delhi to Jammu, mounted the bridge parapet.
Assistant Sub-Inspector Mohinder Singh reported that the bridge's repair necessitated traffic redirection. Rescue teams, including locals and police, freed the trapped bus driver after three hours of strenuous effort, relocating the injured to Dasuya's civil hospital.