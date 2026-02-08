Left Menu

Meloni Denounces Anti-Olympics Protesters Amid Milan Unrest

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemns anti-Olympics protestors in Milan, labeling them as 'enemies of Italy.' As the Winter Games begin, protesters vandalized the national rail network and clashed with police. The protest focused on housing costs and environmental concerns related to the Games.

Meloni Denounces Anti-Olympics Protesters Amid Milan Unrest
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has labeled protestors who disrupted the start of the Winter Games in Milan as 'enemies of Italy.' This label comes after violence erupted during a demonstration on Saturday night, with sabotage attacks targeting the national rail network.

In a bid to maintain order and the international image of the Games, which Milan is co-hosting with Cortina d'Ampezzo, Meloni praised the efforts of thousands of Italians. In contrast, she condemned the protestors who cut railway cables, preventing train departures on Sunday.

The protest saw around 100 individuals clashing with police, using firecrackers and smoke bombs, leading to six arrests. The demonstration, attended by an estimated 10,000 people, aimed to highlight housing and environmental issues. Authorities reported significant rail disruptions near Bologna on the same day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

