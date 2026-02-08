Close Call: Pilot and Passenger Survive Aircraft Collision

In a dramatic incident on Sunday afternoon, a private mini aircraft crashed into an open field in Vijayapura district's Mangaluru village. Police reports confirmed the narrow escape of both occupants, including the pilot.

The aircraft, a two-seater, reportedly disintegrated into three pieces after the duo successfully ejected moments before impact. They were later rushed to hospital with injuries.

Authorities indicated the aircraft was on a training flight from Kalaburagi to Belagavi. Further details about the crash are still awaited as investigations continue.

