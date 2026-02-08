Left Menu

Close Call: Pilot and Passenger Survive Aircraft Collision

A private mini aircraft crashed in Vijayapura district, Mangaluru village, on Sunday. The two-seater, traveling from Kalaburagi to Belagavi, broke into three pieces after the occupants ejected. Both individuals sustained injuries and were hospitalized following a narrow escape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayapura | Updated: 08-02-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 15:43 IST
Close Call: Pilot and Passenger Survive Aircraft Collision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic incident on Sunday afternoon, a private mini aircraft crashed into an open field in Vijayapura district's Mangaluru village. Police reports confirmed the narrow escape of both occupants, including the pilot.

The aircraft, a two-seater, reportedly disintegrated into three pieces after the duo successfully ejected moments before impact. They were later rushed to hospital with injuries.

Authorities indicated the aircraft was on a training flight from Kalaburagi to Belagavi. Further details about the crash are still awaited as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rekha Gupta: A Year of Transformation in Shalimar Bagh

Rekha Gupta: A Year of Transformation in Shalimar Bagh

 India
2
Landslide Victory for Sanae Takaichi: Impact on Japan's Economy and Markets

Landslide Victory for Sanae Takaichi: Impact on Japan's Economy and Markets

 Global
3
England survive a mighty scare before beating Nepal by four runs in a T20 World Cup match in Mumbai.

England survive a mighty scare before beating Nepal by four runs in a T20 Wo...

 Global
4
In 25 years, Chhattisgarh saw 30-fold increase in its budget, 17-fold rise in per capita income, 25-fold growth in GSDP: Amit Shah.

In 25 years, Chhattisgarh saw 30-fold increase in its budget, 17-fold rise i...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026