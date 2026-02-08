Close Call: Pilot and Passenger Survive Aircraft Collision
A private mini aircraft crashed in Vijayapura district, Mangaluru village, on Sunday. The two-seater, traveling from Kalaburagi to Belagavi, broke into three pieces after the occupants ejected. Both individuals sustained injuries and were hospitalized following a narrow escape.
In a dramatic incident on Sunday afternoon, a private mini aircraft crashed into an open field in Vijayapura district's Mangaluru village. Police reports confirmed the narrow escape of both occupants, including the pilot.
The aircraft, a two-seater, reportedly disintegrated into three pieces after the duo successfully ejected moments before impact. They were later rushed to hospital with injuries.
Authorities indicated the aircraft was on a training flight from Kalaburagi to Belagavi. Further details about the crash are still awaited as investigations continue.
