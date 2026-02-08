Helipad and Emergency Facilities Demanded on Atal Setu Amid Traffic Woes
Milind Narvekar demands emergency facilities on Atal Setu after a traffic jam incident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. He emphasizes the need for a helipad to manage emergencies, highlighting the increased vehicular traffic on the bridge since its opening. The proposal aims to address future accidents and calamities.
Milind Narvekar, a member of the Shiv Sena (UBT) in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, has urged the provision of a helipad and emergency facilities on the Atal Setu following a massive traffic jam on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.
In a correspondence to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Narvekar spotlighted the disarray on the speedy thoroughfare after a tanker carrying flammable gas overturned in the Khandala Ghat area. The incident underscored the pressing need for improved emergency protocols on the Atal Setu, previously known as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, to handle such situations efficiently.
The Atal Setu, serving as a crucial link between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, has significantly reduced travel time and consequently attracted more vehicular movement, reports the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority. With over 83 million vehicles having navigated the bridge in the past year, Narvekar insists on an urgent emergency response plan, including a helipad, to brace for unforeseen accidents or natural disasters.
