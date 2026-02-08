Left Menu

Narrow Escape: Private Mini Aircraft Crash Lands in Open Field

Two people, including a flight instructor and a trainee pilot, narrowly escaped injury when their private mini aircraft crashed in a field in Vijayapura district. Both ejected before the aircraft broke into three pieces. The incident involved Redbird Aviation's Cessna 172, which was on a training flight.

In a dramatic incident on Sunday afternoon, two individuals narrowly avoided disaster when a private mini aircraft crashed into an open field in Vijayapura district. According to police sources, the two-seater plane, belonging to Redbird Aviation in Kalaburagi, crashed at Mangaluru village in Babaleshwar Taluk.

The aircraft was piloted by Captain Kunal Malhotra, an Assistant Flight Instructor, accompanied by trainee pilot Goutham Sankar P R. Both occupants managed to eject before the aircraft plummeted, breaking into three distinct pieces, yet they sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital.

A civil aviation ministry spokesperson confirmed that Redbird Flying Training Academy's Cessna 172 had made a forced landing in a field near Bagalkot. The aircraft was on a training flight from Kalaburagi to Belagavi, and more details are awaited as investigations continue.

