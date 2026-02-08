Stunt Gone Wrong: Truck Driver's Reckless Moves Lead to Arrest
A truck driver was arrested for performing dangerous stunts on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The incident endangered passengers as the driver, identified as Sabir from Rajasthan, drove recklessly near Rigad village. Police seized the vehicle and began investigating after the video surfaced online.
A video of a truck driver executing perilous stunts on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway led to his arrest, authorities revealed on Sunday. The alarming incident took place in Haryana's Nuh district and was recorded on February 3, around 4 pm.
The video showed the driver propelling the massive vehicle at an alarming speed near Rigad village, jeopardizing the safety of other motorists. In swift action, the police identified the truck through its number plate and initiated an investigation.
The driver, identified as Sabir from Alwar district in Rajasthan, has been taken into custody, and the truck has been seized. This incident highlights critical concerns over road safety and reckless driving.
