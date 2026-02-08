18 Injured in Uttar Pradesh Bus Accident

In a tragic accident on the Kasganj Road in Etah district, Uttar Pradesh, a roadways bus overturned, injuring at least 18 passengers, according to police reports. The bus was en route from Bareilly to Etah when it lost control trying to avoid a car.

Panic ensued inside the bus as it hit the divider and toppled in the middle of the road. Around 50 passengers were on board at the time. Quick-thinking locals rushed to the scene, breaking a rear window to evacuate passengers trapped inside.

Authorities arrived shortly after to transport the injured to nearby medical facilities. While most passengers are reported to be out of danger, the bus driver sustained serious injuries and fled the scene, prompting police to launch an investigation and examine CCTV footage.

