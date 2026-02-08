Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Family on Jaipur Highway

A fatal accident on Sunday claimed the lives of three family members, including a young pregnant woman, on a highway near Jaipur. A speeding motorcycle, carrying Bunty, his pregnant wife Bhavna, and his mother Ballu Devi, crashed into a road divider, leading to the tragedy.

The family, residing in Gopalgarh, was traveling to Neembi village to attend a wedding. According to Jamwa Ramgarh SHO Bhagwan Sahay, the overspeeding resulted in the driver losing control and the motorcycle impacting the divider with devastating effect.

Despite being rushed to SMS Hospital with critical head injuries, all three victims succumbed during treatment. Their bodies are being kept at the hospital morgue as investigations continue into the circumstances of the crash.

