Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Family on Jaipur Highway

A speeding motorcycle collided with a road divider on the Jamwa Ramgarh highway, resulting in the deaths of three family members, including a pregnant woman. The victims, en route to a wedding, suffered critical head injuries and succumbed at SMS Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-02-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 22:51 IST
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Family on Jaipur Highway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal accident on Sunday claimed the lives of three family members, including a young pregnant woman, on a highway near Jaipur. A speeding motorcycle, carrying Bunty, his pregnant wife Bhavna, and his mother Ballu Devi, crashed into a road divider, leading to the tragedy.

The family, residing in Gopalgarh, was traveling to Neembi village to attend a wedding. According to Jamwa Ramgarh SHO Bhagwan Sahay, the overspeeding resulted in the driver losing control and the motorcycle impacting the divider with devastating effect.

Despite being rushed to SMS Hospital with critical head injuries, all three victims succumbed during treatment. Their bodies are being kept at the hospital morgue as investigations continue into the circumstances of the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery in Moscow: High-Profile Shooting Tied to Ukrainian Intelligence

Mystery in Moscow: High-Profile Shooting Tied to Ukrainian Intelligence

 Russian Federation
2
Tragedy Sparks Unrest: Child's Death Ignites Local Protests

Tragedy Sparks Unrest: Child's Death Ignites Local Protests

 India
3
Takaichi's Triumph: A Shift in Japan's Political Landscape

Takaichi's Triumph: A Shift in Japan's Political Landscape

 Japan
4
Epic Showdowns and Stellar Performances Heat Up Sports Weekend

Epic Showdowns and Stellar Performances Heat Up Sports Weekend

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026