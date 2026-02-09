ADB Appoints Shannon Cowlin as New Country Director for Sri Lanka

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Shannon Cowlin as its new Country Director for Sri Lanka, with Ms. Cowlin officially assuming office today in Colombo.

The appointment comes at a critical time as Sri Lanka continues its recovery from recent economic challenges and works to strengthen long-term resilience against climate and disaster-related shocks.

“I am honored to be appointed Country Director of ADB’s Sri Lanka Resident Mission,” Ms. Cowlin said.

“For many years, ADB has been a trusted partner of Sri Lanka, supporting the country through significant challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent economic crisis.”

Strengthening Support for Sri Lanka’s Recovery and Resilience

Ms. Cowlin reaffirmed ADB’s commitment to working alongside the Government of Sri Lanka, development partners, and local communities to promote sustainable growth and expand opportunities for people across the country.

“As Sri Lanka continues on its path to recovery, ADB remains firmly committed to assisting the nation in rebuilding and strengthening its resilience,” she said, noting the importance of addressing the impacts of recent disasters, including Cyclone Ditwah.

Looking ahead, ADB will continue supporting efforts that advance:

Economic stability and recovery

Climate resilience and disaster response

Sustainable infrastructure and energy transition

Inclusive development and community-based growth

Extensive Experience Across Energy, Climate, and Public Health

Ms. Cowlin brings more than 26 years of professional experience, including 13 years with ADB, with expertise spanning:

Investment project operations

Policy engagement and development strategy

Energy and climate resilience

Environmental sustainability and air quality

Public health and the energy–food–water nexus

Her multidisciplinary background positions her to lead ADB’s work in Sri Lanka at a time of interconnected economic, environmental, and social challenges.

Leadership Experience in Asia and Emerging Economies

Most recently, Ms. Cowlin served as Country Director of ADB’s Mongolia Resident Mission, where she led ADB strategy and operations since 2023.

Prior to joining ADB, she was a manager at the United States National Renewable Energy Laboratory, leading US–India and broader South Asia regional energy cooperation initiatives.

Academic Background

A national of the United States, Ms. Cowlin holds:

A master’s degree in Environmental Health Sciences

A bachelor’s degree in Environmental Engineering Sciences

Both degrees were earned at the University of California, Berkeley.

Continuing ADB’s Partnership with Sri Lanka

Ms. Cowlin’s appointment underscores ADB’s ongoing role as a key development partner for Sri Lanka as the country rebuilds, strengthens resilience, and pursues sustainable and inclusive growth.