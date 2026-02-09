Velocity Commits Rs 100 Crore to Propel Logistics Expansion

Velocity, an e-commerce enablement platform, has announced a significant investment plan of Rs 100 crore for its logistics arm, Velocity Shipping, over the next two years. This funding will drive strategic hiring, product development, and AI-led innovation to enhance logistics infrastructure.

Since its inception in 2025, Velocity Shipping, formerly known as Shipfast, has rapidly expanded, partnering with over 900 brands and witnessing a robust 70% month-on-month order volume growth. The division now contributes to nearly 40% of Velocity's overall revenues, showcasing its critical role in the company's expansion strategy.

Working with numerous third-party logistics partners, Velocity Shipping serves more than 19,000 pincodes across India. The company aims to double its shipping team and has already initiated significant senior-level hires to boost last-mile delivery capabilities, reflecting its commitment to strengthening the digital-first brand ecosystem in India.

