Left Menu

Velocity Commits Rs 100 Crore to Propel Logistics Expansion

Velocity, an e-commerce enablement platform, earmarks Rs 100 crore to expand its logistics division, Velocity Shipping, over two years. The investment aims to enhance hiring, product development, and AI-led innovations, targeting increased order volumes and substantial growth in India's e-commerce ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 11:27 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 11:27 IST
Velocity Commits Rs 100 Crore to Propel Logistics Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Velocity, an e-commerce enablement platform, has announced a significant investment plan of Rs 100 crore for its logistics arm, Velocity Shipping, over the next two years. This funding will drive strategic hiring, product development, and AI-led innovation to enhance logistics infrastructure.

Since its inception in 2025, Velocity Shipping, formerly known as Shipfast, has rapidly expanded, partnering with over 900 brands and witnessing a robust 70% month-on-month order volume growth. The division now contributes to nearly 40% of Velocity's overall revenues, showcasing its critical role in the company's expansion strategy.

Working with numerous third-party logistics partners, Velocity Shipping serves more than 19,000 pincodes across India. The company aims to double its shipping team and has already initiated significant senior-level hires to boost last-mile delivery capabilities, reflecting its commitment to strengthening the digital-first brand ecosystem in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Infrakraft Signs a Landmark MOU with Andhra Pradesh Government to Establish Advanced Manufacturing Hub for Architectural and Construction Technology

Infrakraft Signs a Landmark MOU with Andhra Pradesh Government to Establish ...

 India
2
South Korea Fast-Tracks Legislation Amid US Tariff Threats

South Korea Fast-Tracks Legislation Amid US Tariff Threats

 Global
3
Mass Food Poisoning at Andhra Pradesh Hostel: Chief Minister Orders Investigation

Mass Food Poisoning at Andhra Pradesh Hostel: Chief Minister Orders Investig...

 India
4
Budget Debate Standoff in Lok Sabha

Budget Debate Standoff in Lok Sabha

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026