InfraKraft's Strategic Manufacturing Leap in Andhra Pradesh

InfraKraft, a design-first architectural manufacturing firm, has taken a significant step by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Andhra Pradesh government. This agreement includes a 50 crore investment to establish an advanced manufacturing facility in Kuppam, aiming to bolster the state's position as a leader in architectural manufacturing.

The facility will occupy a 3 lakh square feet site, aligning with the state's focus on Smart R&D cluster development and long-term industrial growth. InfraKraft plans to use high-tech manufacturing capabilities, projecting an annual output of 200 to 250 crore, while creating about 1,400 jobs in various sectors, including logistics and digital operations.

Furthermore, InfraKraft's long-term vision includes creating digitally skilled micro-entrepreneurs and expanding this manufacturing model nationwide. By deploying cutting-edge Industry 4.0 technologies, the plant is set to be a cornerstone of precision manufacturing, contributing significantly to the local economy and skill development.

