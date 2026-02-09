InfraKraft's Strategic Manufacturing Leap in Andhra Pradesh
InfraKraft, a leading architectural manufacturing company, has signed an MOU with the Government of Andhra Pradesh for a 50 crore investment to build a state-of-the-art facility. This initiative aims to transform Andhra Pradesh into a hub for next-gen architectural manufacturing, creating jobs and enhancing local skill development.
- Country:
- India
InfraKraft, a design-first architectural manufacturing firm, has taken a significant step by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Andhra Pradesh government. This agreement includes a 50 crore investment to establish an advanced manufacturing facility in Kuppam, aiming to bolster the state's position as a leader in architectural manufacturing.
The facility will occupy a 3 lakh square feet site, aligning with the state's focus on Smart R&D cluster development and long-term industrial growth. InfraKraft plans to use high-tech manufacturing capabilities, projecting an annual output of 200 to 250 crore, while creating about 1,400 jobs in various sectors, including logistics and digital operations.
Furthermore, InfraKraft's long-term vision includes creating digitally skilled micro-entrepreneurs and expanding this manufacturing model nationwide. By deploying cutting-edge Industry 4.0 technologies, the plant is set to be a cornerstone of precision manufacturing, contributing significantly to the local economy and skill development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Asian Markets Surge Amid Japanese Political Shift and AI Investment Concerns
Singapore's Investment Surge Amid Global Shifts
Karnataka's MSIL Chits Revamp: A Secure Investment Future?
India's Urban Renaissance: The Greenfield Investment Opportunity of the Century
Haryana's Infrastructure Soars with Record Investment in National Budget