Bartronics Strengthens Leadership for Agri-Tech Expansion

Bartronics India Limited has appointed Dr. Raja Krishna Murthy M as the Head of its Agri Tech Business. This appointment aims to bolster the company's leadership as it focuses on scaling its Project Avio Agritech initiative. Bartronics' strategic direction underscores its commitment to integrated agri-tech and climate-led growth.

Project Avio Agritech is envisioned to create scalable revenue streams across agricommerce, sustainable agriculture, and digital advisory services, while advancing carbon and climate solutions. With a gold medal in Ph.D. in Agribusiness Management and over two decades of relevant experience, Dr. Raja brings a wealth of knowledge to the company.

Dr. Raja's extensive background includes leading programs with global organizations like UNICEF and the World Bank. Bartronics' network currently engages approximately 40 million farmers across 5,000 villages. The company plans to enhance farm productivity and resilience through structured agri-value chains and climate-aligned outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)