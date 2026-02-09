Left Menu

Bartronics Strengthens Leadership for Agri-Tech Expansion

Bartronics India Limited appoints Dr. Raja Krishna Murthy M as Head of Agri Tech Business to drive Project Avio Agritech. The initiative leverages the company's rural reach to create scalable revenue in agricommerce and sustainability, aiming to impact farmers globally while integrating carbon and climate solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-02-2026 12:05 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 12:05 IST
Bartronics Strengthens Leadership for Agri-Tech Expansion
  • Country:
  • India

Bartronics India Limited has appointed Dr. Raja Krishna Murthy M as the Head of its Agri Tech Business. This appointment aims to bolster the company's leadership as it focuses on scaling its Project Avio Agritech initiative. Bartronics' strategic direction underscores its commitment to integrated agri-tech and climate-led growth.

Project Avio Agritech is envisioned to create scalable revenue streams across agricommerce, sustainable agriculture, and digital advisory services, while advancing carbon and climate solutions. With a gold medal in Ph.D. in Agribusiness Management and over two decades of relevant experience, Dr. Raja brings a wealth of knowledge to the company.

Dr. Raja's extensive background includes leading programs with global organizations like UNICEF and the World Bank. Bartronics' network currently engages approximately 40 million farmers across 5,000 villages. The company plans to enhance farm productivity and resilience through structured agri-value chains and climate-aligned outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pressured by BJP to defend 'non-appearance' of PM Modi, you made grave allegations against us: Women MPs of Cong to LS Speaker.

Pressured by BJP to defend 'non-appearance' of PM Modi, you made grave alleg...

 India
2
India's AYUSH Sector Set for Growth as US Tariff Cut Paves the Way

India's AYUSH Sector Set for Growth as US Tariff Cut Paves the Way

 India
3
Crackdown on Iranian Reformists: Azar Mansouri's Arrest Sparks Outcry

Crackdown on Iranian Reformists: Azar Mansouri's Arrest Sparks Outcry

 United Arab Emirates
4
Bhashini Enhances Performance with Sovereign AI Cloud Migration

Bhashini Enhances Performance with Sovereign AI Cloud Migration

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026