Stone Pelting Panic: Kashi Mahakal Express Incident

Unidentified individuals reportedly launched a stone attack on the Kashi Mahakal Express, causing damage to a First AC coach window and sparking panic among passengers. The incident happened around 9 pm on Sunday, just after departing Govindpuri station, en route from Varanasi to Indore, according to the Government Railway Police (GRP).

Bhimsen Station Officer Hemant confirmed the attack shattered a window glass of the First AC coach. Initial investigations label the occurrence as mere mischief, with no signs of a larger conspiracy, Hemant added. To prevent further incidents, security measures have been intensified in the region.

A video showing the aftermath, with broken glass scattered on the floor, circulated on social media. Railway staff promptly cleared the glass to assure passenger safety. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has filed an FIR against unknown perpetrators and is actively working on their identification and capture.

