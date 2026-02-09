Left Menu

Stone Pelting Panic: Kashi Mahakal Express Incident

The Kashi Mahakal Express was attacked by unidentified individuals who threw stones, damaging a window and causing concern among passengers. The incident occurred near Bhimsen railway station, prompting a security increase. An investigation has been initiated, but no injuries or broader conspiracy have been reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 09-02-2026 12:11 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 12:11 IST
Stone Pelting Panic: Kashi Mahakal Express Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Unidentified individuals reportedly launched a stone attack on the Kashi Mahakal Express, causing damage to a First AC coach window and sparking panic among passengers. The incident happened around 9 pm on Sunday, just after departing Govindpuri station, en route from Varanasi to Indore, according to the Government Railway Police (GRP).

Bhimsen Station Officer Hemant confirmed the attack shattered a window glass of the First AC coach. Initial investigations label the occurrence as mere mischief, with no signs of a larger conspiracy, Hemant added. To prevent further incidents, security measures have been intensified in the region.

A video showing the aftermath, with broken glass scattered on the floor, circulated on social media. Railway staff promptly cleared the glass to assure passenger safety. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has filed an FIR against unknown perpetrators and is actively working on their identification and capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pressured by BJP to defend 'non-appearance' of PM Modi, you made grave allegations against us: Women MPs of Cong to LS Speaker.

Pressured by BJP to defend 'non-appearance' of PM Modi, you made grave alleg...

 India
2
India's AYUSH Sector Set for Growth as US Tariff Cut Paves the Way

India's AYUSH Sector Set for Growth as US Tariff Cut Paves the Way

 India
3
Crackdown on Iranian Reformists: Azar Mansouri's Arrest Sparks Outcry

Crackdown on Iranian Reformists: Azar Mansouri's Arrest Sparks Outcry

 United Arab Emirates
4
Bhashini Enhances Performance with Sovereign AI Cloud Migration

Bhashini Enhances Performance with Sovereign AI Cloud Migration

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026