Bartronics Taps Expert Leadership for Agri-Tech Growth

Bartronics India Limited has announced the appointment of Dr. Raja Krishna Murthy M as Head of Agri Tech Business, marking a significant step in its agri-tech and climate-led growth initiatives. This move is aligned with the company's Project Avio Agritech, a platform set to drive scalable revenue streams in agricommerce and sustainable agriculture.

Dr. Raja, an award-winning Ph.D. holder in Agribusiness Management, brings 21 years of experience in agribusiness transformation to Bartronics. His career includes leadership roles in major multilateral institutions such as UNICEF and the World Bank, where he has contributed to large-scale agricultural programs across continents.

With a focus on carbon and climate solutions, Dr. Raja is poised to leverage Bartronics' expansive rural network that connects 40 million farmers. The aim is to enhance farm productivity and income through structured agri-value chains and climate-aligned initiatives. His appointment is part of Bartronics' strategy to evolve into a comprehensive rural technology platform.

