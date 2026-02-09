Left Menu

Bartronics Taps Expert Leadership for Agri-Tech Growth

Bartronics India Limited bolsters its agri-tech and climate-driven growth initiatives by appointing Dr. Raja Krishna Murthy M as Head of Agri Tech Business. With an extensive background in agribusiness and sustainable agriculture, Dr. Raja aims to advance Bartronics' Project Avio Agritech platform and reach farmers globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 09-02-2026 12:55 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 12:55 IST
Bartronics India Limited Appoints Dr. Raja Krishna Murthy as Head - Agri Tech Business to Drive Scalable Agri-Tech and Climate Tech Growth. Image Credit: ANI
Dr. Raja, an award-winning Ph.D. holder in Agribusiness Management, brings 21 years of experience in agribusiness transformation to Bartronics. His career includes leadership roles in major multilateral institutions such as UNICEF and the World Bank, where he has contributed to large-scale agricultural programs across continents.

Dr. Raja, an award-winning Ph.D. holder in Agribusiness Management, brings 21 years of experience in agribusiness transformation to Bartronics. His career includes leadership roles in major multilateral institutions such as UNICEF and the World Bank, where he has contributed to large-scale agricultural programs across continents.

With a focus on carbon and climate solutions, Dr. Raja is poised to leverage Bartronics' expansive rural network that connects 40 million farmers. The aim is to enhance farm productivity and income through structured agri-value chains and climate-aligned initiatives. His appointment is part of Bartronics' strategy to evolve into a comprehensive rural technology platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

