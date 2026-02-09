Empowering Farmers: The Shetkari Samruddhi Project's Transformative Effect

In Maharashtra, the Shetkari Samruddhi Project seeks to revolutionize farming for 20,000 farmers across 20 villages through strategic support from Pernod Ricard India Foundation and ISAP India Foundation.

The initiative focuses on enhancing Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) to provide resources such as advanced agricultural inputs, scientific soil management, and farm mechanization via Custom Hiring Centres.

Leadership from the private sector, including Advanta and Grow Indigo, fortifies technology transfer and market integration, promoting inclusivity and livelihood diversification as Ms. Anantika Singh of Pernod Ricard India underscores the commitment to sustainable farming practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)