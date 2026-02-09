Tata Motors: Accelerating Innovation in Tamil Nadu

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles plans to invest Rs 9,000 crore in its Tamil Nadu facility, aiming to increase production capacity to 2.5 lakh units within 5-7 years. This strategic move is designed to bolster the company's manufacturing prowess for both domestic and international markets.

Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc have commenced operations at a new facility in Panapakkam, Ranipet district. This greenfield plant marks the first phase in the development of next-generation vehicles, including electric vehicles (EVs), under TMPV and JLR brands. The site will initially produce the locally-manufactured Range Rover Evoque.

The facility is expected to generate over 5,000 direct and indirect jobs while promoting skill development and an enhanced ancillary ecosystem. Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran highlighted the opening as a crucial step in advancing India's leadership in sustainable manufacturing, while Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin lauded the economic growth and job opportunities it presents for the state.