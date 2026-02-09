Left Menu

Tata Motors: Accelerating Innovation in Tamil Nadu

Tata Motors and its subsidiary JLR are set to invest Rs 9,000 crore in a Tamil Nadu plant to boost production to 2.5 lakh units. The new facility will create over 5,000 jobs while broadening automotive capabilities for both domestic and international markets with sustainable manufacturing strategies.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles plans to invest Rs 9,000 crore in its Tamil Nadu facility, aiming to increase production capacity to 2.5 lakh units within 5-7 years. This strategic move is designed to bolster the company's manufacturing prowess for both domestic and international markets.

Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc have commenced operations at a new facility in Panapakkam, Ranipet district. This greenfield plant marks the first phase in the development of next-generation vehicles, including electric vehicles (EVs), under TMPV and JLR brands. The site will initially produce the locally-manufactured Range Rover Evoque.

The facility is expected to generate over 5,000 direct and indirect jobs while promoting skill development and an enhanced ancillary ecosystem. Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran highlighted the opening as a crucial step in advancing India's leadership in sustainable manufacturing, while Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin lauded the economic growth and job opportunities it presents for the state.

