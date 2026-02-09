Highway Hazard: Chemical Tanker Blaze Averted

A nerve-wracking incident unfolded on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway as a chemical tanker erupted in flames early Monday morning, police confirmed. Authorities reported no casualties, thanks to the quick action of onlookers and emergency services.

The incident, occurring around 4:45 am, involved a tanker shipping methyl chemicals from Ajmer to Jaipur. It developed sparks near its tyres, igniting a fire at the vehicle's lower section.

Alert passersby quickly informed the driver, who safely stopped the vehicle and escaped. Prompt response from the police and fire brigade ensured the fire was controlled without any harm to life, police reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)