Highway Hazard: Chemical Tanker Blaze Averted

A chemical tanker caught fire on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway, causing a significant scare. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and the blaze was quickly controlled by authorities. The tanker was transporting methyl chemicals when sparks near the tyres ignited a fire, quickly extinguished by emergency responders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-02-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 14:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A nerve-wracking incident unfolded on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway as a chemical tanker erupted in flames early Monday morning, police confirmed. Authorities reported no casualties, thanks to the quick action of onlookers and emergency services.

The incident, occurring around 4:45 am, involved a tanker shipping methyl chemicals from Ajmer to Jaipur. It developed sparks near its tyres, igniting a fire at the vehicle's lower section.

Alert passersby quickly informed the driver, who safely stopped the vehicle and escaped. Prompt response from the police and fire brigade ensured the fire was controlled without any harm to life, police reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

