Key Leadership Shakeup at Zetwerk Amid IPO Plans: Foulger Exits

In a significant leadership reshuffle, Josh Foulger, the head of Zetwerk's electronics division, has stepped down from his role, according to recent regulatory filings. Foulger will now assume a new position at a subsidiary of Dixon Technologies, marking his departure as Zetwerk prepares for its imminent initial public offering.

Foulger's new appointment as President of IT Hardware and New Projects at Padget Electronics Private Limited, a subsidiary of Dixon, is effective as of February 2026. This transition comes merely two years after Foulger's strategic leadership in expanding Zetwerk's electronics manufacturing capabilities.

This development follows the departure of Zetwerk's chief marketing officer, highlighting a period of change for the unicorn startup known for its rapid growth in the manufacturing sector. Meanwhile, Zetwerk is focusing on an ambitious expansion in electronic manufacturing with a planned investment of Rs 1,000 crore in the upcoming year.

