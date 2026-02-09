Left Menu

Key Leadership Shakeup at Zetwerk Amid IPO Plans: Foulger Exits

Josh Foulger, the head of Zetwerk's electronics business, has left the company to join Dixon Technologies' subsidiary, marking a significant leadership change at Zetwerk ahead of its IPO. This follows the exit of Zetwerk's chief marketing officer last month, as the company prepares to expand its electronics manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 16:02 IST
Key Leadership Shakeup at Zetwerk Amid IPO Plans: Foulger Exits
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant leadership reshuffle, Josh Foulger, the head of Zetwerk's electronics division, has stepped down from his role, according to recent regulatory filings. Foulger will now assume a new position at a subsidiary of Dixon Technologies, marking his departure as Zetwerk prepares for its imminent initial public offering.

Foulger's new appointment as President of IT Hardware and New Projects at Padget Electronics Private Limited, a subsidiary of Dixon, is effective as of February 2026. This transition comes merely two years after Foulger's strategic leadership in expanding Zetwerk's electronics manufacturing capabilities.

This development follows the departure of Zetwerk's chief marketing officer, highlighting a period of change for the unicorn startup known for its rapid growth in the manufacturing sector. Meanwhile, Zetwerk is focusing on an ambitious expansion in electronic manufacturing with a planned investment of Rs 1,000 crore in the upcoming year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
LIC Mutual Fund Launches First Women-Centric Branch to Boost Female Investment

LIC Mutual Fund Launches First Women-Centric Branch to Boost Female Investme...

 India
2
Echoes of Dissent: Abhishek Banerjee's Poetic Resistance

Echoes of Dissent: Abhishek Banerjee's Poetic Resistance

 India
3
Trump Voters Advocate Domestic Focus Amid Immigration Concerns

Trump Voters Advocate Domestic Focus Amid Immigration Concerns

 Global
4
Justice for Bhawna: Unraveling a Tragic Tale of Inequality

Justice for Bhawna: Unraveling a Tragic Tale of Inequality

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026