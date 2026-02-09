Novo Nordisk's Stock Surge Amid Hims & Hers' Weight-Loss Pill Halt
Novo Nordisk's shares rose over 8% after telehealth firm Hims & Hers canceled its non-FDA-approved weight-loss pill following legal threats. The FDA's crackdown on unapproved compounded GLP-1 drugs could reduce competition. Novo's gains reflect optimism over stricter regulations, bolstering its market position.
Novo Nordisk's shares saw a significant rise of over 8% on Monday following Hims & Hers' decision to cancel its $49 weight-loss pill. The telehealth firm faced legal threats from Novo Nordisk and the U.S. FDA for introducing a non-FDA-approved version of semaglutide, a key ingredient in Novo's popular drugs Wegovy and Ozempic.
The FDA's recent stance against compounded GLP-1 drugs, which are often marketed as cheaper alternatives, has been viewed positively by investors. This move by the FDA is seen as a broader crackdown on compounded treatments, potentially reducing competitive threats to branded drugs like Novo's, analysts suggest.
Hims & Hers faced immediate market consequences, with their shares plummeting nearly 15% in premarket trading. Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk enjoys a temporary win in its ongoing battle against unregulated compounded drugs, though pricing pressures remain as rival Eli Lilly prepares to launch a new GLP-1 pill.
(With inputs from agencies.)
