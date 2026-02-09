Left Menu

Niloufer Chath: Redefining Vegetarian Dining in Hyderabad

Niloufer Chath, Hyderabad's latest culinary hotspot, launched at Banjara Hills, merges North Indian vegetarian cuisine with modern flair. Attended by dignitaries and food enthusiasts, the launch showcased Niloufer’s commitment to quality and innovation, setting new standards in vegetarian dining while maintaining its trusted legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 09-02-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 16:35 IST
Niloufer Chath: Redefining Vegetarian Dining in Hyderabad
Rooftop vegetarian destination blends North Indian flavours, contemporary design, and Niloufer's trusted legacy. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Niloufer, a beloved food brand in Hyderabad, unveiled its latest venture, Niloufer Chath, at Banjara Hills on February 9. The launch event, held at a scenic rooftop, drew dignitaries, foodies, and loyal patrons of the brand.

Niloufer Chath introduces a sophisticated twist on North Indian vegetarian cuisine, blending nostalgia with contemporary dining experiences. Founder and Chairman Mr. Anumula Babu Rao emphasized the brand's dedication to quality and trust, aiming to elevate vegetarian cuisine in an experience-driven format.

Managing Director Mr. Anumula Shashank highlighted the focus on taste, ambience, and innovation, setting new benchmarks in vegetarian dining while honoring Niloufer's storied legacy. The rooftop venue enhances the social appeal, making Niloufer Chath a lively destination for diverse diners.

MLA Danam Nagender and Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi praised Niloufer for enriching Hyderabad's food culture, underscoring its innovative approach while keeping true to its roots. Niloufer Chath aims to become a premium, trend-setting venue in the city's vegetarian dining scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fischer Group Expands Footprint with New Saudi Subsidiary

Fischer Group Expands Footprint with New Saudi Subsidiary

 India
2
Diplomatic Dispute: Assam CM Challenges Congress Leader Over Pakistan Visit

Diplomatic Dispute: Assam CM Challenges Congress Leader Over Pakistan Visit

 India
3
Rethinking HbA1c: Indian Diabetes Diagnosis Under the Lens

Rethinking HbA1c: Indian Diabetes Diagnosis Under the Lens

 India
4
Reviving India's Olympic Spirit: National Olympic Academy Relaunched

Reviving India's Olympic Spirit: National Olympic Academy Relaunched

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026