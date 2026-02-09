Niloufer Chath: Redefining Vegetarian Dining in Hyderabad

Niloufer, a beloved food brand in Hyderabad, unveiled its latest venture, Niloufer Chath, at Banjara Hills on February 9. The launch event, held at a scenic rooftop, drew dignitaries, foodies, and loyal patrons of the brand.

Niloufer Chath introduces a sophisticated twist on North Indian vegetarian cuisine, blending nostalgia with contemporary dining experiences. Founder and Chairman Mr. Anumula Babu Rao emphasized the brand's dedication to quality and trust, aiming to elevate vegetarian cuisine in an experience-driven format.

Managing Director Mr. Anumula Shashank highlighted the focus on taste, ambience, and innovation, setting new benchmarks in vegetarian dining while honoring Niloufer's storied legacy. The rooftop venue enhances the social appeal, making Niloufer Chath a lively destination for diverse diners.

MLA Danam Nagender and Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi praised Niloufer for enriching Hyderabad's food culture, underscoring its innovative approach while keeping true to its roots. Niloufer Chath aims to become a premium, trend-setting venue in the city's vegetarian dining scene.

