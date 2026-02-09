JK Lakshmi Cement Gears Up for Q4 Growth with New Product and Regional Expansion
JK Lakshmi Cement anticipates enhanced EBITDA in Q4 due to strong demand, rising sales realization, and increased B2B volumes. The company eyes growth beyond industry averages, aided by new product launches like Green PRO LC3 and regional expansion plans, despite a Y-o-Y drop in net profit due to new labor laws.
- Country:
- India
JK Lakshmi Cement is poised for a promising fourth quarter, driven by increased demand and higher sales realization in B2B volumes. Company President & Director, Arun Kumar Shukla, expressed confidence that upcoming quarters will deliver improved EBITDA performance due to firming non-trade prices and strong demand.
Despite facing a 23.6% year-on-year dip in net profits due to new labor laws, the company has reported a 6.11% increase in Q3 revenue, reaching Rs 1,588.40 crore. Shukla highlights the launch of Green PRO LC3, a low carbon intensity cement, as an innovative step toward meeting government carbon targets.
JK Lakshmi Cement aims to expand its capacity from 18 to 30 million tonnes by 2030 through projects in various regions. Initiatives include new clinker lines and cement grinding units, reflecting the firm's ambition to outpace industry growth, projected at 7-8% for FY26.
