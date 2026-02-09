Left Menu

FTSE 100 Dips Amid Political Turmoil and Banking Sector Challenges

The FTSE 100 fell slightly amid a political crisis in Britain and pressure on bank stocks, with NatWest leading declines after acquiring wealth manager Evelyn Partners. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces significant political challenges that could influence economic indicators such as currency and bond yields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 16:59 IST
FTSE 100 Dips Amid Political Turmoil and Banking Sector Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The FTSE 100 index experienced a minor decline on Monday as investor concerns mounted over political instability in Britain and mounting pressures on bank stocks. Notably, NatWest led the declines after announcing its acquisition of wealth manager Evelyn Partners.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is under scrutiny following the resignation of his chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, amidst growing unpopularity and internal party criticism. This political uncertainty is having repercussions on the country's economic outlook.

NatWest's share plummeted by 5.5% post its acquisition deal announcement. Overall, UK banks saw a 1.2% drop as expectations grow for further rate cuts from the Bank of England, which recently maintained rates following a tight vote. Meanwhile, broader economic indicators, like recent trading forecasts and retail sales data, continue influencing market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public Sector Banks: A Profitable Surge Fueled by SBI

Public Sector Banks: A Profitable Surge Fueled by SBI

 India
2
India's Strategic Energy Diversification Plan

India's Strategic Energy Diversification Plan

 Global
3
Coal Smuggling Probe Tightens Ahead of West Bengal Polls

Coal Smuggling Probe Tightens Ahead of West Bengal Polls

 India
4
Assam CM Sarma Unfazed by Owaisi's Legal Action Over Controversial Video

Assam CM Sarma Unfazed by Owaisi's Legal Action Over Controversial Video

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026