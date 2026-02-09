Global Design Education Converges at Co-LIFE Workshop in Jaipur

In a notable stride backing its reputation as a frontrunner in globally attuned design pedagogy, ARCH College of Design & Business in Jaipur successfully concluded the five-day International Co-LIFE Pilot 2 Workshop from January 27-31, 2026. The event, conducted under the European Union's Erasmus+ programme, emphasized impact-focused entrepreneurship, weaving sustainability and social responsibility into contemporary design curricula.

The Co-LIFE initiative transcends traditional aesthetics, pivoting towards purposeful, socially responsive, and globally adaptable design solutions, seamlessly aligning academia with industry demands, entrepreneurship, and societal impact. ARCH's enduring commitment to an internationally benchmarked curriculum is evident as the workshop convened over 50 students, faculty, and mentors from India, Finland, Belgium, and Denmark, promoting cross-cultural dialogue and collaborative learning. The initiative aims to prepare design aspirants for international careers by introducing diverse pedagogies, interdisciplinary insights, and applied learning in both local and global contexts.

Esteemed guests included Taina Vuorela, from Finland's Laurea University, who introduced Design Thinking frameworks during immersive workshops. Meanwhile, Archana Surana, Founder & Director of ARCH College, conducted sessions on future creative competencies. Participants also engaged in industry visits and cultural immersions, reinforcing the practical learning aspects of the workshop. The event concluded with expert panel discussions on global market trends and Indian heritage crafts, shedding light on crafting sustainable, culturally rooted design narratives with increasing global relevance.

