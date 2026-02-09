Left Menu

Bajaj Electricals Faces Financial Setback Amidst New Labour Codes

Bajaj Electricals Ltd reported a net loss of ₹34.10 crore for Q3 FY26, attributed to new labour codes. The company's revenue fell by 18.5% while expenses were down 13.62%. Despite growth in lighting solutions, consumer products revenue dropped significantly. The company approved selling Sion Office Properties.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd encountered a financial downturn, declaring a consolidated net loss of ₹34.10 crore for the September quarter of FY26. This was primarily due to the contraction of gross margins and the effects of new labour codes.

The organization had previously declared a net profit of ₹33.36 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Total revenues from operations declined by 18.5%, standing at ₹1,050.91 crore, primarily due to reduced volumes in high-margin categories.

Meanwhile, the company reported a rise in lighting solutions revenue by 9%, juxtaposing the de-growth in consumer products. Additionally, the board approved the sale of the Sion Office Properties, valued at ₹26.53 crore, following recommendations from the Audit Committee.

