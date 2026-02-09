Left Menu

Prachi Garg's 'Wisdom from Dashavtar' Reinvents Traditional Stories for Modern Leadership

Prachi Garg's latest book, 'Wisdom from Dashavtar,' transforms ancient Indian narratives into practical self-help and leadership strategies. Launched with a panel discussion in Gurugram, the book reinterprets Vishnu's avatars as a map of human and professional evolution, offering lessons in crisis management and strategic diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 09-02-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 17:51 IST
Prachi Garg Launches "Wisdom from Dashavtar" at Om Book Shop: A Modern Take on Ancient Evolutionary Logic. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

GURUGRAM, INDIA - Renowned author and technology leader Prachi Garg unveiled her new book, 'Wisdom from Dashavtar,' during an event at Om Book Shop in Gurugram. Published by Om Books International, this work seeks to shift traditional Indian stories from folklore to practical guides for self-help and management.

The launch featured a panel discussion led by Suhail Mathur of The Book Bakers literary agency, with panelists Alpana Das, Meenakshi Singh, and Rrashima Verma. They explored the book's core idea that Vishnu's ten avatars are more than mere religious tales; they signify human evolution and psychological growth, serving as a new framework for leadership.

Garg blends her experience as a startup founder and corporate trainer to decode the Dashavtar, illustrating parallels between these avatars and both Darwinian evolution and career advancement. 'This book aims to make ancient intelligence accessible for professionals seeking real-world solutions,' she remarked.

(With inputs from agencies.)

