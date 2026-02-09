Prachi Garg's 'Wisdom from Dashavtar' Reinvents Traditional Stories for Modern Leadership

GURUGRAM, INDIA - Renowned author and technology leader Prachi Garg unveiled her new book, 'Wisdom from Dashavtar,' during an event at Om Book Shop in Gurugram. Published by Om Books International, this work seeks to shift traditional Indian stories from folklore to practical guides for self-help and management.

The launch featured a panel discussion led by Suhail Mathur of The Book Bakers literary agency, with panelists Alpana Das, Meenakshi Singh, and Rrashima Verma. They explored the book's core idea that Vishnu's ten avatars are more than mere religious tales; they signify human evolution and psychological growth, serving as a new framework for leadership.

Garg blends her experience as a startup founder and corporate trainer to decode the Dashavtar, illustrating parallels between these avatars and both Darwinian evolution and career advancement. 'This book aims to make ancient intelligence accessible for professionals seeking real-world solutions,' she remarked.

(With inputs from agencies.)