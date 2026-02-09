Left Menu

Ramky Infrastructure Reports Steady Q3 Growth with Strong Margins

Ramky Infrastructure Limited announced Q3 FY 2025-26 financial results showing stable execution and resilient profitability. With total income of INR 5,507 million and an EBITDA margin of 25%, the company reported steady revenue gains. The focus remains on execution discipline and future infrastructure growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-02-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 17:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad: Ramky Infrastructure Limited, a leader in industrial and urban infrastructure solutions, reported robust financial results for the third quarter of FY 2025-26. The company recorded revenue from operations at INR 4,889 million, with additional income leading to a total of INR 5,507 million. An EBITDA margin of 25% underscores Ramky's strong profitability stance.

Profit Before Tax reached INR 1,054 million, translating into a margin of 19%, while Profit After Tax was reported at INR 780 million, with a 14% margin. The company's performance highlights stable financial footing, efficiency in operations, and a continued focus on disciplined bidding and delivery across its diverse portfolio.

CEOs Mr. Sunil Nair and Mr. Sravanth Rayapudi emphasized the company's commitment to executing high-quality projects while maintaining financial flexibility and cautious capital allocation. Ramky Infrastructure remains poised to harness upcoming infrastructure growth opportunities with its disciplined approach and strategic project choices.

