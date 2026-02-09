Matrixdock Unveils XAUm on Solana: Revolutionizing Tokenized Gold
Matrixdock, a leader in Real-World Asset tokenization, introduces XAUm on Solana, marking Asia's largest tokenized gold initiative. XAUm offers institutional-grade gold trading fueled by Solana's scalable blockchain. This strategic expansion innovates trading, liquidity, and DeFi use cases, providing seamless integration and enhanced accessibility.
Matrixdock, Asia's foremost Real-World Asset tokenization platform under the Matrixport Group, has announced the launch of XAUm on the Solana blockchain. This strategic deployment positions XAUm as the largest tokenized gold project in Asia, featuring physical redemption across prominent Asian financial hubs. Each XAUm token represents a troy ounce of 99.99% pure, LBMA-accredited gold, securely vaulted and independently audited.
The Solana integration significantly amplifies XAUm's accessibility, thanks to its high throughput, low latency, and cost-effectiveness. These attributes facilitate large-scale, real-world asset deployment, enabling XAUm to serve not just as a stable value storage, but also as a liquid reserve asset in decentralized finance applications. Independent security audits by Accretion and Sec3 ensure the highest standards of on-chain security and institutional-grade risk management for XAUm.
XAUm will initially launch within Solana's DeFi ecosystem, debuting liquidity on Raydium to support decentralized trading and liquidity provisioning. An expansion into Solana-based lending markets is planned. Pyth will function as the primary price oracle, enabling XAUm holders to use tokenized gold as collateral and engage in diverse DeFi strategies. This furthers Matrixdock's commitment to evolving the financial landscape by pairing traditional assets with blockchain innovation, as exemplified by prior successes in tokenizing sovereign-backed assets like Bhutan's TER.
