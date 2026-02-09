Left Menu

India's Competition Reforms: A Year of Major Developments and AI Insights

In 2025, India's Competition Commission tackled 54 antitrust issues and 149 merger filings, implementing key reforms from the 2023 Competition Act. Notable changes include new penalty methods, swifter M&A approvals, and AI-related market studies. These steps aim to enhance transparency and expedite competition case resolutions, fostering a fairer market environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 18:00 IST
India's Competition Reforms: A Year of Major Developments and AI Insights
Competition Commission of India (CCI) (Photo/X/@CCI_India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) addressed 54 anti-competitive matters and 149 merger filings in 2025, according to the Minister of State for Corporate Affairs, Harsh Malhotra. Final orders were passed in 38 antitrust cases, and 146 merger notices were resolved. Malhotra noted these developments in a Lok Sabha reply.

Key competition law reforms under the Competition (Amendment) Act, 2023, were put into action. Notably, penalties are now based on global turnover, as detailed in the CCI (Determination of Monetary Penalty) Guidelines, 2024. Reforms aim to boost efficiency and transparency, reducing M&A approval times from 210 to 150 days, with a new settlement and commitment framework introduced.

The Green Channel route now expedites M&A approvals. Additionally, a market study on AI and competition was conducted to explore AI systems, market structures, and competition concerns such as concentration in the AI value chain, algorithmic collusion risks, and AI-enabled price discrimination. The study recommends measures for a competitive AI ecosystem, including AI system audits, transparency improvements, and international cooperation.

TRENDING

1
Empowering Tea Garden Workers: Land Rights Revolution in Assam

Empowering Tea Garden Workers: Land Rights Revolution in Assam

 India
2
India's Digital Leap: Sovereign AI Cloud Transformation Unveiled

India's Digital Leap: Sovereign AI Cloud Transformation Unveiled

 India
3
Frontier Nagaland Agreement: A New Dawn for Eastern Nagaland

Frontier Nagaland Agreement: A New Dawn for Eastern Nagaland

 India
4
Juvenile Inmates Escape Raises Questions on Security Measures

Juvenile Inmates Escape Raises Questions on Security Measures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026