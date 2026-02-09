India's Competition Reforms: A Year of Major Developments and AI Insights

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) addressed 54 anti-competitive matters and 149 merger filings in 2025, according to the Minister of State for Corporate Affairs, Harsh Malhotra. Final orders were passed in 38 antitrust cases, and 146 merger notices were resolved. Malhotra noted these developments in a Lok Sabha reply.

Key competition law reforms under the Competition (Amendment) Act, 2023, were put into action. Notably, penalties are now based on global turnover, as detailed in the CCI (Determination of Monetary Penalty) Guidelines, 2024. Reforms aim to boost efficiency and transparency, reducing M&A approval times from 210 to 150 days, with a new settlement and commitment framework introduced.

The Green Channel route now expedites M&A approvals. Additionally, a market study on AI and competition was conducted to explore AI systems, market structures, and competition concerns such as concentration in the AI value chain, algorithmic collusion risks, and AI-enabled price discrimination. The study recommends measures for a competitive AI ecosystem, including AI system audits, transparency improvements, and international cooperation.