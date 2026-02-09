Health Giants Make Bold Moves Amid Legal and Market Shakeups

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, a prominent Indian drugmaker, reported an unexpected rise in third-quarter profits driven by strong North American sales, especially from new drug launches. The consolidated profit reached 10.42 billion rupees, surpassing last year's 10.24 billion rupees.

In a strategic diversification move, Eli Lilly is set to acquire therapy developer Orna Therapeutics for up to $2.4 billion, part of the U.S. drugmaker's expansion beyond obesity treatments.

Novo Nordisk's shares surged over 8% following Hims & Hers' decision to cancel a weight-loss pill launch due to legal pressures. The Danish company also filed a lawsuit against Hims for patent infringement, seeking to halt sales of unauthorized drugs.

Meanwhile, chemicals group DSM-Firmenich announced the sale of its animal nutrition and health business to private equity firm CVC Capital for 2.2 billion euros, disappointing some investors, despite retaining a 20% stake in the venture.

