Health Giants Make Bold Moves Amid Legal and Market Shakeups

Major developments in the health sector include Zydus Lifesciences' surprising profit rise driven by North American sales, Lilly's acquisition of Orna Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk's legal battle with Hims & Hers, and DSM-Firmenich's sale of its animal health unit. These activities reflect growing legal and competitive dynamics within the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 18:27 IST
Health Giants Make Bold Moves Amid Legal and Market Shakeups
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, a prominent Indian drugmaker, reported an unexpected rise in third-quarter profits driven by strong North American sales, especially from new drug launches. The consolidated profit reached 10.42 billion rupees, surpassing last year's 10.24 billion rupees.

In a strategic diversification move, Eli Lilly is set to acquire therapy developer Orna Therapeutics for up to $2.4 billion, part of the U.S. drugmaker's expansion beyond obesity treatments.

Novo Nordisk's shares surged over 8% following Hims & Hers' decision to cancel a weight-loss pill launch due to legal pressures. The Danish company also filed a lawsuit against Hims for patent infringement, seeking to halt sales of unauthorized drugs.

Meanwhile, chemicals group DSM-Firmenich announced the sale of its animal nutrition and health business to private equity firm CVC Capital for 2.2 billion euros, disappointing some investors, despite retaining a 20% stake in the venture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

